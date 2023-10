Today’s 6 in the City segment features host Stephanie McCoy and Farmer Ed Carpenter, the owner of Peacock Road Family Farm! Farmer Ed talks about how the farm got started, as well as some of the upcoming Fall activities, including marshmallow roasting and s’mores, a pumpkin celebration, and a Halloween event!

