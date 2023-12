Today’s 6 in the City segment features host Stephanie McCoy and Julie DeRose, the director of Potterville Adult Education, as they talk about how common it is for adults to not have their GED, and how PAE offers flexible path to help. Give the gift of a high school education! Encourage yourself or your loved ones to reach out to PAE!

For more information, go to:

https://www.pottervilleadulteducation.com/