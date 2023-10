Today’s 6 in the City features host Regina Hurd and special guests Sean Murphy and Kirbay Preuss of Preuss Pets! Together the trio discuss what a birthday parties at Preuss Pets looks like (with some help from Fred the Tortoise!), as well as upcoming classes and events like ‘Doggy Trick or Treating’!

For more information about Preuss Pets, check out their Facebook page or go to:

https://www.preusspets.com/