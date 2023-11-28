Today’s 6 in the City segment features host Stephanie McCoy and Danielle Schrader, the Director of the St. Johns Area Chamber of Commerce, as they discuss this upcoming weekend’s Festival of Lights! Friday will be full of activities for the whole family, with train rides, face painting, and talking trees starting at 5pm, and the Saint Nick Parade starting at 6:30pm that will conclude with the tree lighting. The fun continues on Saturday with the St. Johns Christmas Craft Show starting at 9:00am at their new location at the St. Johns High School, as well as activities like Breakfast with Santa and the new year Purse Bingo from noon to 3pm!

To learn more about all these awesome activities, go to:

https://www.sjlightfest.com/