Today’s 6 in the City segment features host Stephanie McCoy and Alissa Sweet, owner of Sweet Custom Jewelry, as they discuss some of the services offered at Sweet Custom Jewelry, such as one-of-a-kind custom pieces and jewelry transformations. They also discuss the current special giveaway at Sweet Custom Jewelry, where those who spend $2,500 will receive a 1 carat lab-grown diamond for free (a $1,000 value!)!

For more information about Sweet custom Jewelry and their services, go to:

https://sweetcustomjewelry.com/