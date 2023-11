Today’s 6 in the City segment features host Stephanie McCoy and founder & executive director Shari Montgomery of The House of Promise. They discuss what the House of Promise does as a home for women who have been severely abused or trafficked, and how others can help support them via donations or purchasing handmade candles inspired by the feeling of the women the House of Promise has helped.

For more information about The House of Promise, go to:

https://www.thehouseofpromise.com/