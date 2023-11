Today’s 6 in the City segment features host Stephanie McCoy and Cindy Wang, the manager of The Tangy Crab- Lansing, as they highlight some menu items at the Tangy Crab, including the fresh and amazing seafood boils, as well as the options for non-seafood eaters, such as their wings and chicken tenders!

To learn more about The Tangy Crab and its menu, go to:

https://www.thetangycrab.online/