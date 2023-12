Today’s 6 in the City segment features host Stephanie McCoy and Phil Tripp of Tripp’s Collision- Lansing, East Lansing, and Jackson! The two talk about a common issue for many Michigan drivers: deer! Phil shares some important information about what to do should a deer run out in front of you, namely do not swerve, and what to do in the aftermath of a collision, and how Tripp’s Collision can help get you back on the road in no time!

For more information, go to:

https://trippscollision.com/