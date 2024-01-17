This 6 in the City segment features host Stephanie McCoy and Phil Tripp of Tripp’s Collision- Lansing, East Lansing, and Jackson! Today, Phil Tripp explains the importance of checking the calibration of your car’s sensors after a collision. It’s important for your safety, and not every collision repair center has the ability to check and calibrate these sensors. Check out Tripp’s collision the next time you need car repairs after a collision, and make sure your sensors are working right!

