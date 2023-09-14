Today’s 6 in the City segment features Phil Tripp as he discusses Bluesfest! Tripp’s Collision- East Lansing, Lansing, & Jackson are proud to sponsor Michigan Bluesfest in Lansing’s Old Town, September 14th through 16th. Come join us for a great lineup including “Lady Champagne”, and “the Mike Espy Group” along with many other great acts. With delicious ethnic food, beverages, art, clothing, crafts, and much more.

Get your tickets to Bluesfest at:

https://www.micharts.org/about-bluesfest

To learn more about Tripp’s Collision, go to:

https://trippscollision.com/