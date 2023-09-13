Today’s 6 in the City segment features Kelly Eyde of YOKE Farms, Health & Wellness Retreat, & Equestrian Center, and host Stephanie McCoy as they talk about what visitors can expect when they visit YOKE Farms. Located in Okemos, Connect with nature and unwind at Yoke Farm Health & Wellness Retreat & Equestrian Center. Accommodations for up to 10 people. Amenities include walking trails, live animals (emus, peacocks, horses), fishing pond, saltwater pool, and more.

For more information about YOKE Farm & Retreat Center, go to:

https://yokefarms.com/