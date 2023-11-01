Today’s 6 in the City segment features host Stephanie McCoy and Kelly Eyde of YOKE Farms! With the holidays coming up, YOKE Farms will be having special holiday retreats! Included in these retreats is a baklava cooking lesson by The Fork’s Jasmine Hughes, a morning brunch, and plenty of relaxing time to watch holiday movies. The retreat is 2 days and 1 night, and has a five-person limit, though there is an extended stay option if you want to have more friends join you!

For more information, go to:

https://yokefarms.com/retreat/