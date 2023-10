Today’s 6 in the City segment features host Stephanie McCoy and Kelly Eyde of YOKE Farms! The two talk about the amazing fall retreats offered at Yoke Farms, which can host up to 10 people. It includes massages, yoga, a four-course meal, and much more. When booking, keep an eye out for a QR code that can offer some savings!

For more information about Yoke Farms or to book a retreat of your own, go to:

https://yokefarms.com/