LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Eaton County Prosecutor who sued Potterville School Board Member Loren Smalley, Jr. says he is concerned about the findings of the school board from February.

“As Prosecutor and as a member of this community I have concerns anytime I hear about the children of our community being intimidated, harassed, or victimized,” Doug Lloyd tells 6 News by email. “I encourage our local law enforcement to take every complaint seriously and to ensure that each case receives a full investigation.”

Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd. (COURTESY PHOTO/EATON COUNTY)

Lloyd was responding to an inquiry about a 6 News report about a Feb. 15, 2023 resolution by the Potterville School Board censuring Smalley.

After a public hearing, the board approved a resolution finding Smalley had:

Attempted to use the wrong door to enter the middle school and when told to use the proper entry, “acted in an intimidating manner, causing the teacher and other staff members to feel unsafe” in May of 2022. “Physically struck a student’s hand when she attempted to purchase an item from the concession stand he was operating,” on Jan. 13, 2023. “Heckled members of the opposing team” while attending a 7th and 8th grade girls’ basketball game on Feb. 2, 2023. The heckling, the board found, resulted in an official having to stop the game as well as a complaint from Pewamo-Westphalia. A conflict between his positions on the Board of Education and the Potterville City Council – a conflict that resulted in a civil lawsuit by the Eaton County Prosecutor.

Potterville resolution adopted in February 2023 barring Smalley from district property and events. (WLNS)

As a result of the finding, Smalley is now prohibited, under threat of arrest, from entering District property or events – except for Board meetings and to attend to his student’s educational needs. He’s also prohibited from entering events or property owned by the Fowler Public Schools, he told 6 News.

Lloyd brought civil action against Smalley on Feb. 8 regarding his elected positions on Potterville’s School Board and City Council.

“One of my responsibilities as Eaton County Prosecutor is to review complaints for violations of the Incompatible Public Offices Act and to seek remedy under that Act where appropriate,” he said. “In Mr. Smalley’s case, we determined that he held two public offices that were incompatible under the Act due to an ongoing contractual relationship between the Potterville Public Schools and the Potterville City Council.”

Smalley told 6 News the incompatibly revolved around action he had taken in authorizing a school resource officer at the school. He resigned his city council post after he was censured by the school board.

He told 6 News his own attorney informed him he had violated the Incompatible Public Offices Act.

While some of his fellow community members, including his colleagues, have called for Smalley’s resignation, he is refusing.

Llyod notes he does not have the authority to remove Smalley from office.

“I do not, however, have the authority to remove an elected member of a school board,” he said. “Pursuant to the Michigan Constitution and the Revised School Code, that authority lies with the Governor.”

Loren Smalley, Potterville Public Schools Board of Education member. (FILE/WLNS)

