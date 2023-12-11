LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Potterville Public Schools Board of Education trustee has been banned from the grounds of the school district – under threat of arrest – since February.

Loren Smalley, Jr. has been under the no-trespass order since a majority of his fellow board members voted to censure him. After a public hearing, the board approved a resolution finding Smalley had:

Attempted to use the wrong door to enter the middle school and when told to use the proper entry, “acted in an intimidating manner, causing the teacher and other staff members to feel unsafe” in May of 2022. “Physically struck a student’s hand when she attempted to purchase an item from the concession stand he was operating,” on Jan. 13, 2023, Smalley “Heckled members of the opposing team” while attending a 7th and 8th grade girls’ basketball game on Feb. 2, 2023. The heckling, the board found, resulted in an official having to stop the game and a complaint from Pewamo-Westphalia. A conflict between his positions on the Board of Education and the Potterville City Council – a conflict that resulted in a civil lawsuit by the Eaton County Prosecutor.

Potterville resolution adopted in February 2023 barring Smalley from district property and events. (WLNS)

Potterville resolution adopted in February 2023 barring Smalley from district property and events. (WLNS)

As a result of these findings, the Board directed “Board Member Smalley may not be present on District property or at District events except for purposes of attending Board meetings and other Board events or to attend legally required meetings related to Board Member Smalley’s child.”

Potterville Public Schools Board Member Loren Smalley at a recent meeting. (WLNS)

Six of the seven board members were present for the vote. Smalley voted ‘No,’ while the others voted in favor.

Smalley is also prohibited from entering school property for Fowler Public Schools, he tells 6 News. This is not the first time he has been ordered to avoid entering Potterville district property either, he said. He was under a similar order 20 years ago. He said the action arose from a conflict with a bus driver.

Letter from Fowler school officials about Potterville School Board member Loren Smalley’s behavior at a game. (WLNS)

Letter from Fowler school officials about Potterville School Board member Loren Smalley’s behavior at a game. (WLNS)

Smalley says the May 2022 incident with the teacher was resolved before the censure meeting.

“That was resolved between the teacher and I — way before the meeting,” he says. “that was resolved back in August [of 2022].”

He denies the incident with the 8-year-old girl, saying it never happened.

“Also, as far as the slapping of the student, when I was working concessions — there was four people working,” he says. “There was three other people working concessions with me. That never happened. There was only one letter that was sent. And it was sent by her parents 15 days after – supposedly — the incident happened, but I don’t slap kids. I don’t hit women.”

He claims the incidents with both Fowler and Pewamo-Westphalia basketball games stem from a misunderstanding. He says he has a hearing deficit and without his hearing aids can be very loud – which can be “intimidating.”

Smalley says the censure was based on false information and retaliation for his strong advocacy for his child with learning issues. He invites community members to talk to him if they are concerned.

A notice of concern sent to Potterville Schools about Board Member Loren Smalley. (WLNS)

“I’m more than happy to sit down and talk to them,” he tells 6 News. “Show them all my evidence and tell them, you know about each false accusation and show them the evidence. So no, I’m not concerned about it. I’m not worried about it.”

The evidence he cites includes a heavily redacted Michigan State Police report and three letters from individuals who say they were sitting behind him during the basketball game. The letters were submitted to the board during the February 15 hearing where Smalley was censured.

The alleged MSP report redacts the allegations of just what Smalley is alleged to have done.

Alleged MSP report. Courtesy/Loren Smalley

Alleged MSP report. Courtesy/Loren Smalley

Alleged MSP report. Courtesy/Loren Smalley

Alleged MSP report. Courtesy/Loren Smalley

Alleged MSP report. Courtesy/Loren Smalley

Alleged MSP report. Courtesy/Loren Smalley

Alleged MSP report. Courtesy/Loren Smalley

Alleged MSP report. Courtesy/Loren Smalley

“We have no way to confirm that the report you have in your possession came from the MSP and that the redactions were made by us,” state police spokeswoman Lori Dougovito tells 6 News. She further confirmed that the individual involved did not wish to pursue criminal charges.

As for the conflict of interest, Smalley resigned from his post on the city council after his attorney informed him he had violated laws with his actions on both public bodies. That resignation was accepted on Feb. 25 of this year.

The censure became chatter after Smalley became a vocal opponent of allowing a transgender girl to use the women’s bathroom in the high school. He calls it a “safety concern.”

Loren Smalley applauds after a speaker chastised the Potterville School Board for allowing a transgender student to use the bathroom that corresponds with her gender identity. (WLNS)

“You never know what could happen in the bathroom between, you know,” he says. “A boy and a girl, or a man or a woman. I mean, you know, we’re just. Sometimes, I mean, we’re just in those days that you just never know.”

In his mind, he sees no hypocrisy in raising concerns about a transgender youth using a restroom in accordance with their gender identity and having been found heckling and harassing middle school girls playing basketball or slapping the hand of an 8-year-old girl.

“People voted me in to do a civil duty and I’m doing my civil duty by making the right decisions for the constituents and the kids and being a voice for them in our district,” he says.

School officials who did not want to go on record said they would prefer Smalley would resign – or that they had the power to remove him from office. But he says he is not going to resign. Removing him can only be accomplished by two actions under Michigan law. Voters can do a recall petition and election, costing the district and county money to conduct an election; or the governor can remove a member of a school board upon request if the governor believes the evidence shows the elected official is “guilty of gross neglect of duty, corrupt conduct in office, or any other misfeasance or malfeasance in office.”

No action has been taken to file a recall against Smalley and sources are not aware that any request has been submitted to the governor, nor do they believe Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would authorize a removal.