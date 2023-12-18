LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two members of the Lansing City Council are facing ethics charges for revealing information about city officials posting images of dead bodies or incapacitated individuals in a property database.

At-Large Council member Patricia Spitzley and First Ward Council member Ryan Kost were notified two weeks ago the ethics complaints had been filed with Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope.

“There had been an ethics complaint filed against me alleging that I shared confidential information through the BS&A program that we have in the City of Lansing,” Spitzley told 6 News.

Spitzley says the ethics complaint against her is for sending an email to all of the city council and media representatives that included a screenshot of the city’s BS&A software and allegedly showed the body a person who was found dead at a given property.

“I have every right to provide that information to a constituent,” Spitzely says. “That’s my job.”

The complaint against Kost cites him for releasing information from the same program showing photos of an incapacitated individual. That complaint, according to sources who spoke to 6 News on the condition of anonymity to discuss the confidential ethics complaint, says the release of the information was also sharing confidential information.

“I received that e-mail from an outside source,” Spitzley says. “So, I don’t think that I’ve ever accessed BS&A a while I’ve been a Council member, so and that could have been easily verified through, you know, my IP address or my login.”

Shortly after 6 News first reported on the two incidents, city officials suspended city council members’ access to the property database.

“Because these photos are highly confidential and not to be shared with or viewed by the general public, they can often be used for investigative purposes by a variety of City departments,” City Spokesman Scott Bean says of the images stored in the database. “So a confidential photo that would be inappropriate to share with the public may actually be in the private, secure system for other reasons.”

Bean says Lansing Police, the City Assessor’s Office and Economic Development and Planning officials with Code Compliance and Building Safety all use the database. He says it is unclear why photographs of dead bodies or incapacitated persons would be uploaded to the database platform, noting that is part of the ongoing investigation.

Council President Carol Wood tells 6 News the only training provided when the legislative body was provided access to the software was technical in nature. “We were not provided with any policies or procedures as to what was public or not, what was confidential or not,” she tells 6 News.

Bean says what training, policies and procedures were part of training for council is part of the ongoing investigation.

Two sources confirmed with 6 News the complaints were filed by City of Lansing Human Resources Director Elizabeth O’Leary. They asked to remain anonymous, citing the confidentiality requirements under the city’s ordinance. Through Bean, the city spokesman, O’Leary declined to comment.

O’Leary was directed in August to investigate images uploaded into the city’s property database, BS&A software, that included a deceased person as well as an incapacitated individual.

Bean, the city spokesman, says the investigation into those images remains ongoing and declined to comment about the status. “The City does not comment on personnel matters and is unable to provide further details,” Bean wrote in a Dec. 5 email response. “All personnel matters are handled in accordance with applicable collective bargaining agreements. This matter is being addressed accordingly.”

Bean says it is unclear how many images have been reviewed in the database, which was part of the initial investigation announcement in August. “Management has reviewed many across the confidential backend of the platform,” he wrote Thursday.

Spitzley and Wood say the Council has been met with the same wall of silence on this investigation and more.

“I know that leadership has asked for updates,” Spitzley says.

Wood confirmed as President of the public body she has sought updates on the investigation as well, but has been met with silence.

Kost declined to comment on the complaint, noting that he had been told by the Office of the City Attorney that doing so “would result in a second ethics complaint.”

Spitzley says she understands Kost’s concerns, but they will not hold her back. “You know, I can decide whether or not I want to speak on it,” she says of the ethics complaint.

She asks what the city attorney would do to her for talking to 6 News, then says, “I have two weeks left, you know, and that’s why this whole thing is just crazy. I have two weeks left, you know. So now I have to come back – if it goes forward – I have to come back as an ex-City Council person to defend my reputation and my integrity.”

She assures 6 News she will defend herself.

The Lansing Board of Ethics met on Dec. 12, which would have been the first meeting after the complaints against Kost and Spitzley were filed. The board would have considered any new complaints in a closed session and handed them off to the Office of the City Attorney to investigate and report back in 30 days.

If the Ethics Board determines there are violations, they will forward their findings and recommendations to City Council. Council can choose to take no action, or it can take any action from a reprimand to removal from office.