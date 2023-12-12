WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – Williamston Community Schools is under investigation by the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

The agency empowered to investigate violations of Michigan civil rights law received a complaint in September of this year. Vicki Levengood, communications director at MDCR, confirmed the ongoing investigation by email Tuesday.

The complaint was filed by a student who is being represented by the ACLU of Michigan, Jay Kaplan LGBTQ+ Rights Project Staff Attorney tells 6 News.

Jay Kaplan LGBTQ+ Rights Project Staff Attorney, ACLU of Michigan. (WLNS)

The reason? Kaplan says the school district is failing to follow its policies regarding gender identity.

6 News learned of the complaint and investigation while interviewing Kaplan about the controversy in Potterville over bathroom access for students based on the gender with which they identify, rather than their gender assigned at birth.

Williamston Community Schools went through a political maelstrom in 2017 when the Board of Education adopted policies that allow transgender youth to be acknowledged by the gender they identify as, rather than their gender assigned at birth. The district also adopted a policy allowing anyone at WCS who felt uncomfortable in a specific bathroom to raise the concern with district staff and accommodations would be made.

The district was sued in federal court in 2018 over the policies, and Federal District Court Judge Hala Jarbou dismissed the case in October 2020. Several board members also faced recall elections, the Lansing State Journal reported. One was unseated.

Levengood tells 6 News that MDCR has “jurisdiction to take complaints regarding allegations of discrimination for unequal treatment due to gender identity in education under the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.”

The Michigan Legislature expanded the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to include gender identity and sexual orientation earlier this year. That expansion is set to take effect in February 2024. For now, MDCR investigates under the state supreme court ruling as well as an interpretive statement from the Michigan Civil Rights Commission that deems discrimination based on gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation violates the state laws prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex.

Kaplan says both federal and state laws protect transgender people.

“Michigan civil rights laws which have been interpreted by Michigan supreme courts to protect LGBTQ people under the category of sex would also apply here,” Kaplan says.

Treating people differently based on their gender or gender identity would run afoul of equal protection laws federally and in the state, Kaplan says.

“If a government entity seeks out a group of people or individual for differential treatment, then that could be a violation of equal protection,” he tells 6 News.

While the WCS policies don’t explicitly address transgender students, Kaplan says it would support a transgender student’s ability to use the restroom that aligns with their gender identity.

Previously, the district had been allowing transgender students to use restroom facilities that aligned with their gender identity, but Kaplan says that ended sometime in 2022.

WCS School Board President Nancy Deal referred questions to Superintendent Adam Spina. Spina did not respond to voicemails or emails. 6 News also waited outside his office Tuesday afternoon and evening attempting to interview him.

Additional school board members did not return calls from 6 News.

While WCS is facing the state investigation, it may not be alone. Kaplan tells 6 News he is prepared to send a letter to Potterville School officials as well.

“You’re making me think I should write a letter to the Potterville School Board and say, ‘Look, stick with your policy, you’re doing the right thing.’ I’ve done that before with other school districts,” he told 6 News. “Hopefully that school district is getting good legal advice from whoever their counsel is.”

