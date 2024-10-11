LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Josh Sanchez has been named one of the top ten Veterans in Journalism honorees by the Military Veterans in Journalism organization.

Josh Sanchez

“The Military Veterans in Journalism team congratulates each of this year’s Top 10 Veterans award winners,” said MVJ Partnership Director Devon Lancia. “This achievement marks their dedication to making an impact and informing the American public via quality coverage, and we are honored to have these journalists as part of the MVJ community.”

Sanchez, who moved to WLNS sister station WOOD TV 8 earlier this year, was honored for his work with the 6 News Investigates Team of landlord Christian Nwobu.

Nwobu lives in East Lansing and either owns or manages 42 properties in Lansing. A 6 News investigation revealed many of the properties were not properly inspected and certified as rentals in the city. Many of the properties were red-tagged, meaning the city had deemed them as unsafe to live in. The investigation also revealed he owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in overdue property taxes.

6 News reporter Josh Sanchez listens to a Ring doorbell greeting at VSDO. (WLNS)

In the web announcement of the awards, the non-profit organization explained why each of the 10 journalists, including Sanchez, were selected.

The Top 10 awardees are recognized for their achievements in shaping the media landscape with their insightful reporting and profound storytelling. This year’s winners have displayed exceptional skill, compassion, and a relentless commitment to shedding light on important issues. The work they have produced shows their unwavering dedication to their profession and the pursuit of truth. Military Veterans in Journalism 2024 Top 10 Veterans in Journalism honorees

The organization’s judges selected a report in the series on Nwobu about the people living in the landlord’s properties.