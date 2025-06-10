LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple state leaders are calling for the resignation of Michigan State Police leadership after an overwhelming vote of no confidence by members of two unions representing troopers and commanders.

“An astounding majority of over 1,000 of Michigan’s finest have said that they have no confidence in their leaders. It has become alarmingly clear that Col. Grady and Lt. Col. Brimacombe’s failed leadership has disparaged the reputation of the Michigan State Police. I demand they step down immediately and urge the governor to relieve them of their duties if they do not resign voluntarily,” said Michigan State. Sen. Jim Runesatd, R-White Lake in a news release sent to 6 News.

The Michigan State Police Troopers Association conducted a survey last week, asking its members a single question: “Do you have confidence in the leadership of Col. James Grady and Lt. Col. Aimee Brimacombe?”

Association members responded with a firm “no.”

“The MSP troopers’ vote is a damning indictment of the current administration. It is undeniable that this is the absolute worst leadership our state police has ever seen and completely unacceptable for the troopers and public they serve,” said Senate Republican Leader Aric Nesbitt (Porter Township) in a news release. “There needs to be a change at the top and that change needs to happen immediately. Col. Grady must step down or the governor must relieve him of his duties.”

According to the survey results obtained by 6 News, 1.52% responded “yes,” 98.48% responded “no.” The association sent the question to more than 1,500 of its members, and more than 75% responded.

“An overwhelming majority of our troopers have made their voices loud and clear,” said State Rep. Mike Mueller (R-Linden). “They have no confidence in the current leadership. It is corrupt, dishonest, and doesn’t keep the best interest of its own troopers in mind. If they have any shame, Grady and Brimacomb should resign right now.”

6 News also obtained a copy of an email sent to MSP leadership indicating there were actually two surveys conducted, one for the MSPTA and the other for the Michigan State Police Command Officers Association (MSPCOA).

More than 90% of the MSPCOA voted “no” on their version of the survey, which asked, “Do you have confidence in Colonel Grady and Lt. Colonel Brimacombe to lead the MSP?”

In this email, the leaders of both the MSPCOA and MSPTA say that Col. Grady and Lt. Col. Brimacombe should resign from their positions as a result of the survey.

The Executive Office of the Governor also issued the following statement after the vote of no confidence:

Colonel Grady has demonstrated strong and steady leadership at the helm of the Michigan State Police. He has worked his way up through the ranks over 25 years, putting public safety first and keeping our communities safe. Thanks to the work of Colonel Grady and troopers across the state, in partnership with local law enforcement, Michigan has seen major drops in violent crime recently. He’s also had troopers’ backs by fighting for pay raises for the men and women who risk their life every day to keep our state safe. We have full confidence in Colonel Grady to continue getting the job done Stacey LaRouche, Executive Office of the Governor Press Secretary

6 News has reached out to the Michigan State Police Troopers Association to find out why the confidence numbers are so low.

6 News will update when we receive more information from these sources.