WLNS 6 Sports is launching its first-ever high school awards show on June 22

If you are a nominee and have not yet received an invitation to the event, please call 517-367-2106 and leave a message or email rsvp@wlns.com and you will be contacted with information.
6 Sports wants to recognize and celebrate the amazing accomplishments of our Mid-Michigan high school athletes, coaches, and programs and there’s no better way to do this than by launching our first-ever ‘6 Sports High School Awards Show.’
It will be hosted by Sports Director, Audrey Dahlgren, on June 22 at 7 p.m. with interviews being conducted by Ian Kress and Haley Schoengart.
This is an in-person awards show for those who have been nominated and have received an invitation to the event. If you’d like to tune in via livestream we will also be airing it live on our website the night of the ceremony!
We invite you to view the exciting videos and be inspired as you join us in celebrating these accomplished local athletes.
See the nominees below and be sure to vote for the People’s Choice Award!
Female MVP
- Janae Tyler – Holt
- Hannah Pricco – Lansing Catholic
- Kyra Shadduck – DeWitt
- Megan Zeitz – Dansville
- Alena Li – Okemos
Male MVP
- Zander Woodruff – Laingsburg
- Braden Hill – Charlotte
- Bryce Kurncz – DeWitt
- Isaiah Foster – Holt
- Bo Lincoln – Olivet
Team of the Year
- Laingsburg boys basketball
- Lansing Catholic girls basketball
- Holt girls basketball
- Pewamo-Westphalia volleyball
- Mason football
Play of the Year
- Alex Pastoriza (Jackson Lumen Christi) – Interception to seal Div. 7 State Championship
- Emily Homan (Haslett) – Halfcourt buzzer beater versus Lansing Catholic
- Cameron Hutson (East Lansing) – Slam dunk versus Battle Creek
- Travion Harden (Lansing Eastern) – Slam dunk versus Williamston
Coach of the Year
- Kacee Reid – Lansing Catholic girls basketball
- Gary Houghton – Mason football
- Keith Miller – Okemos girls soccer
- Rod Watts – Waverly boys basketball
- Tori Brooks – Holt girls basketball
Moment of the Year
- Shawn Foster’s seven touchdown game versus DeWitt
- Ben Kohagen’s game-winning catch versus Pewamo-Westphalia
- Charlotte boys basketball wins CAAC White for first time in 31 years after clutch basket by Gage VanAlstine with Steve Ernst, who is battling cancer, in attendance
- Lansing Everett Boys Basketball Tops Jackson in district opener with game-winning basket by LaJune Lubrin
- Pewamo-Westphalia brothers Jamison and Grady Eklund combine to score 56 points
Inspiration of the Year
- Troy Wertman (Pewamo-Westphalia) – Suffered a season ending injury in baseball and came back to have a dominate football season. Only the second player from PW to play D1 football.
- Da’Marion Hicks (Potterville) – Survived a near fatal incident during a summer basketball game
- Kayla Ozanich (Okemos Volleyball) – Played on after tragically losing her father in 2017
- Mya Terranova (East Lansing) – First female wrestler at East Lansing to reach State Finals
- Emma Riley (Fowler) – Returns after a bad injury
Record Breaking Performance
- Janae Tyler – Became Holt’s all-time leader in points and rebounds, also set the single season rebounding record.
- Bryce Kurncz – DeWitt football and basketball all-time scoring leader
- Hudson Grienke – Scored 3-pointers in a game for Okemos basketball
- Cason Carswell – Mason football school record for passing touchdowns in a season
- Whitney Werner and Collin Farmer – School record for 3200 meter run at Shepherd Invitational
Lifetime Achievement Award
- Bill McCullen – DeWitt girls basketball earns 500th win in coaching career.
- George Fox – Lansing Everett boys basketball coach
- Al Schrauben – 700 wins
- Herb Brogan – Led Jackson Lumen Christi to another state title
- Rob Zimmerman – DeWitt football coach, 250th win this past season
People’s Choice Award for Play of the Year
Click here to to select your choice for 6 Sports High School Awards Play of the Year.
Public voting is for entertainment purposes only and will not have any impact on ranking.