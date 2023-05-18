WLNS 6 Sports is launching its first-ever high school awards show on June 22

If you are a nominee and have not yet received an invitation to the event, please call 517-367-2106 and leave a message or email rsvp@wlns.com and you will be contacted with information.

6 Sports wants to recognize and celebrate the amazing accomplishments of our Mid-Michigan high school athletes, coaches, and programs and there’s no better way to do this than by launching our first-ever ‘6 Sports High School Awards Show.’

It will be hosted by Sports Director, Audrey Dahlgren, on June 22 at 7 p.m. with interviews being conducted by Ian Kress and Haley Schoengart.

This is an in-person awards show for those who have been nominated and have received an invitation to the event. If you’d like to tune in via livestream we will also be airing it live on our website the night of the ceremony!

We invite you to view the exciting videos and be inspired as you join us in celebrating these accomplished local athletes.

See the nominees below and be sure to vote for the People’s Choice Award!

Female MVP

Janae Tyler – Holt

Hannah Pricco – Lansing Catholic

Kyra Shadduck – DeWitt

Megan Zeitz – Dansville

Alena Li – Okemos

Male MVP

Zander Woodruff – Laingsburg

Braden Hill – Charlotte

Bryce Kurncz – DeWitt

Isaiah Foster – Holt

Bo Lincoln – Olivet

Team of the Year

Laingsburg boys basketball

Lansing Catholic girls basketball

Holt girls basketball

Pewamo-Westphalia volleyball

Mason football

Play of the Year

Alex Pastoriza (Jackson Lumen Christi) – Interception to seal Div. 7 State Championship

Emily Homan (Haslett) – Halfcourt buzzer beater versus Lansing Catholic

Cameron Hutson (East Lansing) – Slam dunk versus Battle Creek

Travion Harden (Lansing Eastern) – Slam dunk versus Williamston

Coach of the Year

Kacee Reid – Lansing Catholic girls basketball

Gary Houghton – Mason football

Keith Miller – Okemos girls soccer

Rod Watts – Waverly boys basketball

Tori Brooks – Holt girls basketball

Moment of the Year

Shawn Foster’s seven touchdown game versus DeWitt

Ben Kohagen’s game-winning catch versus Pewamo-Westphalia

Charlotte boys basketball wins CAAC White for first time in 31 years after clutch basket by Gage VanAlstine with Steve Ernst, who is battling cancer, in attendance

Lansing Everett Boys Basketball Tops Jackson in district opener with game-winning basket by LaJune Lubrin

Pewamo-Westphalia brothers Jamison and Grady Eklund combine to score 56 points

Inspiration of the Year

Troy Wertman (Pewamo-Westphalia) – Suffered a season ending injury in baseball and came back to have a dominate football season. Only the second player from PW to play D1 football.

Da’Marion Hicks (Potterville) – Survived a near fatal incident during a summer basketball game

Kayla Ozanich (Okemos Volleyball) – Played on after tragically losing her father in 2017

Mya Terranova (East Lansing) – First female wrestler at East Lansing to reach State Finals

Emma Riley (Fowler) – Returns after a bad injury

Record Breaking Performance

Janae Tyler – Became Holt’s all-time leader in points and rebounds, also set the single season rebounding record.

Bryce Kurncz – DeWitt football and basketball all-time scoring leader

Hudson Grienke – Scored 3-pointers in a game for Okemos basketball

Cason Carswell – Mason football school record for passing touchdowns in a season

Whitney Werner and Collin Farmer – School record for 3200 meter run at Shepherd Invitational

Lifetime Achievement Award

Bill McCullen – DeWitt girls basketball earns 500th win in coaching career.

George Fox – Lansing Everett boys basketball coach

Al Schrauben – 700 wins

Herb Brogan – Led Jackson Lumen Christi to another state title

Rob Zimmerman – DeWitt football coach, 250th win this past season

People’s Choice Award for Play of the Year

Public voting is for entertainment purposes only and will not have any impact on ranking.