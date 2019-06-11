AARP Real Possibilities – BLLH Law

Real Possibilities by AARP Michigan is a weekly TV show which airs every Monday ABC 53 in Lansing, MI at 9:00 am. Real Possibilities strives to improve the quality of life for older adults with advice and insights to show life’s real possibilities from partner businesses in Michigan. All episodes are archived here for you to stream 24/7/365, so enjoy the shows and discover all the real possibilities for you!

The East Lansing firm and AARP Real Possibilities partner Buhl, Little, Lynwood & Harris, PLC is founded on the principles of excellent client service, compassion, and leading-edge knowledge of the law. Specifically law focusing on Medicaid, Medicare, Estate Planning, Elder Law, Guardianship & Conservatorships. BLLH Law focuses on their clients by working closely with caseworkers, financial advisors, accountants and trust officers to enhance specialization and provide the best service possible. For more information, call (517) 853-6900 or visit https://bllhlaw.com/

Rosemary Howley Buhl is a shareholder with the firm of Buhl Little, Lynwood & Harris, PLC and practices in the areas of elder law, long-term care planning, estate planning, special needs planning and estate and trust administration. Rosemary is a past Chairperson of the Elder Law and Disability Rights Section of the State Bar of Michigan and is Vice President of the Michigan Medicare Medicaid Assistance Program. She currently serves as Co-chairperson of the Ingham County Bar Association Probate and Trust Law Section and as a Board Member of the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. She is a member of the Probate & Estate Planning Section of the State Bar of Michigan and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys In addition, Rosemary is a past president of both the Michigan Society of Gerontology and the Greater Lansing Estate Planning Council. Rosemary earned her certificate of completion from ICLE and the Probate and Estate Planning Section of the SBM in the areas of probate and estate planning. She was named a Rising Star by Super Lawyers from 2010-2014, was selected in 2015 as a Fellow by the Michigan State Bar Foundation, was a recipient of the Joe D. Sutton Call to Justice Award presented by Elder Law of Michigan in 2015 and honored as a member of Michigan Lawyer’s Weekly 2016 “Michigan Women in the Law”. She is a frequent speaker on estate planning, elder law, long-term care planning, and Medicaid eligibility. Rosemary lives with her husband Andy, and their children in East Lansing.

Nancy Little is a shareholder with the firm of Buhl, Little, Lynwood & Harris, PLC. She represents clients around the State of Michigan in the areas of estate planning, trust and estate administration, estate and gift tax, and trust and estate litigation. Nancy is a past chair of the State Bar of Michigan Probate & Estate Planning Section, and she has served as editor of the State Bar’s Probate & Estate Planning Journal since 2001. She is a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel and has been named among the Best Lawyers in America since 1995; Best Lawyers named her the Lansing area’s “Lawyer of the Year” in Trusts and Estates in 2015 and in Trusts and Estates Litigation in 2012. Super Lawyers named Nancy as among the “Top 50 Women Lawyers in Michigan” and the “Top 100 Lawyers in Michigan”, and she was honored as one of 20 “Michigan Women in the Law” by Michigan Lawyers Weekly in 2011. She was named by db Journal as among “Detroit’s Top Lawyers” in 2017 and by Detroit Hour Magazine as one of the “Top Women Attorneys in Michigan” in 2018. She serves on the Michigan Institute of Continuing Legal Education’s Advisory Board. In her spare time, Nancy enjoys spending time with her family, reading, genealogy, and volunteer work in the community.

Katie Lynwood is a shareholder at the firm of Buhl, Little, Lynwood & Harris, PLC, and practices in the areas of estate planning, trust and estate administration, and elder law, including Medicaid planning. Katie is licensed to practice in both Michigan and Florida. She is a member of the Probate & Estate Planning Council of the State Bar of Michigan. She is a past president for the Greater Lansing Estate Planning Council and served as treasurer of the board for the Junior League of Lansing. She is a frequent speaker and author on topics related to Medicaid planning, elder law, and probate and estate planning. In 2013 Katie received the Ingham County Bar Association Young Lawyers Section “Top 5 Under 35 Award” and the Michigan Lawyers Weekly “Up & Coming Award”. In October 2014 she was named as one of the “10 Over the Next Ten” young professionals by the Lansing Regional Chamber. She was named a Michigan Super Lawyers Rising Star in the areas of Estate Planning and Probate in 2013 – 2018. Katie is originally from East Lansing and graduated from Michigan State University’s undergraduate program and law school. She lives in East Lansing with her husband Rex, and their daughter. She enjoys golfing, travel, spending time with her family and friends, and giving back to the community by serving on nonprofit boards.

Raymond A. Harris is a shareholder in the firm Buhl, Little, Lynwood & Harris, PLC in East Lansing. He practices in the areas of elder law, Medicaid and disability planning, estate planning, trust and estate administration, and probate litigation. He is licensed in Michigan and Florida. Ray sits on the board of directors for the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and is a council member of the State Bar of Michigan’s Elder Law and Disability Rights Section. He is the past president of the Greater Lansing Estate Planning Council. In 2014, he was named by Michigan Lawyers Weekly as one of the “Up and Coming Lawyers” and has been named by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in the area of Elder Law since 2015. Ray is originally from South Dakota and now lives in the Lansing area with his wife Melanie. He enjoys spending time outside, reading, traveling, and giving back to the community through service on nonprofit boards.