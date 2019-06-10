AARP Real Possibilities – Home Instead

Wynn Esterline opened his Home Instead Senior Care franchise in 2000.

He was moved to make a difference in Senior’s lives when he watched his parents caring for their great aunt Helena.

His commitment to delivering the highest quality of care to his senior clients was recognized by Caring.com in 2017 when his franchise received the Caring Star Award for the Top Rated Home Care business in Greater Lansing, Michigan area.

Wynn’s commitment can be seen in his actions, not just those focused on delivering quality home care in his Home Instead Franchises, but even more important is the way he is looking out for the Home Care Industry. He was awarded the Senior Advocate of the Year in 2012 by Home Instead Inc. in recognition of his work with the United States Congress. Wynn spent time in Washington DC at Small Business Round Tables and testifying before the Congressional Committee, Education and Workforce, on behalf of thousands of professional CAREGivers and Seniors across the United States.

Wynn is a founding board member of the Michigan In-Home Care Association. The Michigan-based trade association stands up for sound public policy and regulation of the in-home care industry. The Michigan In-Home Care Association Board is dedicated to protecting the vulnerable adults whom are cared for daily, representing their interests and those of the Michigan In-Home Care industry by advocating for fair, predictable and reasonable statewide legislative regulation.

Appointed to the Michigan Quality Community Care Console Board of Directors by Governor Rick Snyder.

Wife – Amy Esterline

Children – Jett and Hunter