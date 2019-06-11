AARP Real Possibilities – MET

Real Possibilities by AARP Michigan is a weekly TV show which airs every Monday ABC 53 in Lansing, MI at 9:00 am. Real Possibilities strives to improve the quality of life for older adults with advice and insights to show life’s real possibilities from partner businesses in Michigan. All episodes are archived here for you to stream 24/7/365, so enjoy the shows and discover all the real possibilities for you!

MET is a 529 Prepaid Tuition Plan which allows for the pre-purchase of tuition based on today’s rates and then paid out at the future cost when the beneficiary is in college. Performance is often based upon tuition inflation.

MET means peace of mind. Parents and others can pay tomorrow’s college tuition at today’s prices and provide an opportunity for young children and/or high school graduates by encouraging them to excel beyond high school.

Visit MET here.