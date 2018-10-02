AARP Real Possibilities | Season 1-Episode 6 "Caregiving"
There are 1.4 million unpaid caregivers in the state of Michigan. AARP Michigan does a tremendous amount of work to try to support those caregivers!
AARP Real Possibilities discusses the Economic impact that caregivers have and the importance of the job.
AARP of Michigan https://local.aarp.org/lansing-mi/
Be sure to catch Real Possibilities, Tuesdays at 9:00am on WLAJ ABC 53.
Watch other AARP Real Possibilities Episodes here: https://www.wlns.com/aarp-real-possibilities
