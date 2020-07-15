Alex Sims – 6 Sports reporter

Five words/phrases that describe me: Dedicated, energetic, adventurous, compassionate, and passionate.

Hometown: Plymouth (where the Pilgrims landed), Massachusetts

Other places I’ve lived: New York, Texas, and Iowa

I graduated from: Syracuse University

I’ve been doing what I do for: 8 years

I have a knack for: Storytelling!

I’m passionate about: Family, career, and of course the Patriots!

I can’t stop talking about: How great living here in mid-Michigan is and I’m so honored to be able to cover such a phenomenal sports market!

When I’m not reporting/anchoring, I’m: Watching sports, exercising and spending time with family and friends.

Favorite place in Michigan: Schuss Mountain

Fun fact: Danced for the Boston Ballet Company for 16 years

Where to connect with me: Facebook – @WLNSAlexSims Twitter: @AlexSimsTV Instagram: alexraesims