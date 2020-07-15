Alex Sims – 6 Sports reporter

Five words/phrases that describe me: Dedicated, energetic, adventurous, compassionate, and passionate.
Hometown: Plymouth (where the Pilgrims landed), Massachusetts
Other places I’ve lived: New York, Texas, and Iowa
I graduated from: Syracuse University
I’ve been doing what I do for: 8 years
I have a knack for: Storytelling!
I’m passionate about: Family, career, and of course the Patriots!
I can’t stop talking about: How great living here in mid-Michigan is and I’m so honored to be able to cover such a phenomenal sports market!
When I’m not reporting/anchoring, I’m: Watching sports, exercising and spending time with family and friends.
Favorite place in Michigan: Schuss Mountain
Fun fact: Danced for the Boston Ballet Company for 16 years
Where to connect with me: Facebook – @WLNSAlexSims Twitter: @AlexSimsTV Instagram: alexraesims