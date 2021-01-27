Alro’s goal is to be a one-stop-shop for its customers by offering a unique combination of metals, plastics and industrial supplies. Focused on exceeding our customers’​ expectations, we build relationships with all customers, large and small. Alro has grown to over 70 locations in 12 states, offering cut-to-size metals and plastics with next day delivery to over 25,000 customers in North America.

Integrity. Loyalty. Honesty. These principals have guided Alro Steel since our founding in Jackson, Michigan in 1948 by brothers, Al and Robert Glick.

Alro offers rewarding and challenging career opportunities, as well as a competitive compensation and benefits package. We work hard to provide our teammates with comprehensive on-the-job training for a multitude of business disciplines, so that they can maximize their career expectations.

