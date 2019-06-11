As the leading metal roofer in Michigan, American Metal Roofs, Inc sets the standard for quality products, expert service, and total customer satisfaction. When you choose American Metal Roofs, you can expect long-lasting beauty and worry-free protection. You gain peace-of-mind from knowing we’ve been in the home improvement business for nearly 30 years of installation experience.

The core values of American Metal Roofs

At American Metal Roofs, we specialize in installing metal roofing from Classic Products, the leading manufacturer of metal roofs. Our metal roofing systems offer more than just protection from high winds, rain, snow, and sun. They deliver lasting beauty that traditional wood or composition roofing materials can’t match. In fact, the rugged, baked-on, multi-layer finish ensures lasting protection and color retention that adds beauty and value to your home today…and for the next homeowners. And the next. And the next.

Residences make up approximately three-quarters of our installations; the rest include small office buildings, stores, restaurants, and churches. In fact, we have become specialists in providing long-time roofing solutions to churches large and small throughout Michigan.

Our Values

We are guided by the following core values:

1. Through GOD, we receive the strength to continue moving forward, no matter what we’re up against.

2. Our family values determine and support our decisions; we treat each client as a family member.

3. Our business values drive our growth, ethics, and high level of customer satisfaction. We have been in business since 2000, and have the financial and management stability to run our business for at least 20 more years.

Every day, people are choosing to use inferior roofing, installed with unskilled labor that does more harm than good. People think they are getting a deal, but the fact is, companies are stealing money from Michigan homeowners. Your home is one of your most valuable assets, because your home is a place that stands for several decades and makes memories.

Lifelong roofs. Lifelong partnerships.

American Metal Roof specializes in installing metal roofing from the world’s largest residential metal shingle manufacturer: Classic Products. Their metal roofing systems offer more than just protection from high winds, rain, snow, and sun. Each metal shingle delivers lasting beauty that traditional wood or composition roofing materials cannot match.

It’s not just business partnerships that drive the success of American Metal Roofs. The relationships we create with Michigan residents matter greatly to us. Residences make up approximately three-quarters of our installations; the rest include small businesses, restaurants, and churches.

As the leading metal roofer in Michigan, American Metal Roofs, Inc., sets the standard for quality products, expert service, and total customer satisfaction. When you choose us, you can expect long-lasting beauty and worry-free protection. You gain peace of mind from knowing we’ve been in the home improvement business for over two decades. Every one of our professionally trained installers is ready to help you, with some having over 30 years of installation experience.

Your personal, highly qualified installation crew

American Metal Roofs does not use contractors. We employ and train a dedicated team of 35 full-time installers with extensive training in metal roofing installation. While other companies are looking to cut costs by outsourcing to untrained installers, we provide jobs and training so we can guarantee our high standard of operation and enjoy better team morale and performance.

American Metal Roofs President, Frank Farmer believes in employing a dedicated roofing installation team:

I know many of our competitors do not have the costs we have that are associated with employees, such as workman’s compensation insurance, health insurance, vacation pay, and a full host of benefits. By providing benefits, we have attracted the best talent to insure a quality installation.

As a customer, you benefit from having your own skilled team. Our average 5-man installation crew has a combined 30 years of roofing experience, with 15 years’ experience specificallyinstalling metal roofs for American Metal Roofs. Additionally, our average team has over 3000 hours’ worth of training – enabling them to do a custom roof installation on-site. Read our unsolicited testimonials to see dozens of references to the quality of our team’s work.

By hiring installers as full-time employees and not subcontractors, we can provide you with a quality roof capable of living up to our exclusive 3-part warranty. Other roofing companies that use contract labor for metal roofing installation cannot guarantee their work as we do. Ann Arbor, Michigan, residents and residents all over the state know that there is only one place to call for their roofing needs: the expert team at American Metal Roofs.

Visit https://www.americanmetalroofs.com/