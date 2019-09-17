AMY H. BAILEY

Location:

Okemos, Michigan

Phone:

517-349-2800

Fax:

517-349-0190

Ms. Bailey graduated from Western Michigan University in 1981 and from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in 1984. Ms. Bailey has been in private practice since 1987, specializing in Family Law.

Areas of Practice

Family Law

Child Support

Custody & Visitation

Divorce

Guardianships

Conservatorships

Spousal Support

Paternity

Prenuptial Agreements

Counties of Practice

Ingham

Eaton

Clinton

Shiawassee

Jackson

Ionia

Gratiot

Livingston

Bar Admissions

Michigan, 1985

U.S. Federal Court, 1987

Education

Thomas M. Cooley Law School, Lansing, Michigan J.D., Doctor of Jurisprudence – 1984

Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, Michigan B.B.A., Bachelor of Business Administration – 1981



Professional Associations and Memberships

State Bar of Michigan, Family Law Section, Member, 1985 – Present

Ingham County Bar Association, Member, 1988 – Present

Woman Lawyers Association, Member, 1988 – Present

Eaton County Bar Association

Ingham County Bar/Bench Committee

Ingham County Friend of the Court Advisory Committee

Fraternities/Sororities