AMY H. BAILEY
Location:
Okemos, Michigan
Phone:
517-349-2800
Fax:
517-349-0190
Ms. Bailey graduated from Western Michigan University in 1981 and from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in 1984. Ms. Bailey has been in private practice since 1987, specializing in Family Law.
Areas of Practice
- Family Law
- Child Support
- Custody & Visitation
- Divorce
- Guardianships
- Conservatorships
- Spousal Support
- Paternity
- Prenuptial Agreements
Counties of Practice
- Ingham
- Eaton
- Clinton
- Shiawassee
- Jackson
- Ionia
- Gratiot
- Livingston
Bar Admissions
- Michigan, 1985
- U.S. Federal Court, 1987
Education
- Thomas M. Cooley Law School, Lansing, Michigan
- J.D., Doctor of Jurisprudence – 1984
- Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, Michigan
- B.B.A., Bachelor of Business Administration – 1981
Professional Associations and Memberships
- State Bar of Michigan, Family Law Section, Member, 1985 – Present
- Ingham County Bar Association, Member, 1988 – Present
- Woman Lawyers Association, Member, 1988 – Present
- Eaton County Bar Association
- Ingham County Bar/Bench Committee
- Ingham County Friend of the Court Advisory Committee
Fraternities/Sororities
- Delta Theta Phi