Amy & Matt Wilczek of Oasis Senior Advisors

Amy Wilczek Matt Wilczek

Amy Wilczek

Director of Placement

My husband Matt and I know what its like to transition (and move). We’ve relocated several times (six in total, but whose counting) as we moved cross country and back, to support Matt’s career with Mitsubishi-Caterpillar. Each move brought us new friends and experiences and we look back fondly at each of those opportunities. We’ve also traveled the world experiencing wonderful cultures through Europe, South Africa, and Asia.

In 2016, we jumped at an opportunity to return to Michigan. Matt accepted a new challenge at Spartan Motors in Charlotte, Michigan. We decided to settle in Okemos, a spot between Charlotte and our family in Howell. We love living in Mid-Michigan and are inspired by seniors and those in the community that support seniors.

It’s our privilege to help seniors navigate the challenges around transition periods in their lives. (We know what its like to move!). But the unique challenges seniors and their families face deserves special support. Whether transitioning from hospital to short term rehab, and back home with in-home care, or to an Assisted Living Community – we are here to help. We hold the highest ethical standards as we work side by side with hospitals, physicians, community partners, and other resources to serve our clients.

I am an energetic and compassionate Senior Living Advisor. I have more than 15 years of experience leading various charitable organizations and community groups like MOMs Club International, The Girl Scouts, and various local school organizations. I am driven by a calling to serve others and help those around me succeed. I believe strongly in the strong servant leader mindset and my goal is to help families in Mid-Michigan find the right transition and Senior Living plans for you or your loved ones.

Our clients should expect exceptional service with a personal touch, combined with proprietary technology to match seniors with Assisted Living communities that fit their unique needs. We specialize in senior placement and would be honored to help you our your loved one find the right Senior Living solution.

Matt Wilczek

Director of Operations

I have more than 25 years of global leadership success spanning the automotive, manufacturing, and distribution industries. Throughout my executive career, I’ve held leadership positions with Spartan Motors, Inc., Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America, Inc. (MCFA), and Rapidparts, Inc.

As the Oasis Senior Advisor of Mid-Michigan President and Director of Operations, my primary focus is managing the company’s day to day operations, developing partnerships, and strategic business planning. I am also a Certified Senior Advisor, CSA ® and routinely help local seniors find the right senior living solution for their individual needs.

I received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Michigan State University and earned a General Management Certification from The University of Texas, Executive Education program. I also previously served as a board member of Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes.