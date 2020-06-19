Amy Ritsema is the Co-Owner of OnSite Wellness who partners with organizations to unlock the potential in their employees and their businesses. Amy believes that employees are the greatest asset of any organization, and the well-being of those employees can have a direct impact on the success of the organization. With over 25 years in the corporate wellness field, Amy’s current role allows her to use her years of experience to strategize with clients to bring solutions that will make a difference. Since graduating from Hope College (Go Dutch!) Amy has held several different positions in her career all in the corporate wellness space and co-founded OnSite Wellness in 2006. She never imagined being a business owner, however, the journey of doing so and bringing wellness to organizations around the country has been a rollercoaster ride worth taking. Over the last many years, OnSite Wellness has been a finalist for the Grand Rapids Business Journal’s Women Owned Business Award, the Grand Rapids Chamber EPIC Award for Women Owned Business and Small Business, and received the award for 101 Best & Brightest in Wellness. Amy and her business partner were also recognized as one of the 50 Most Influential Women by the Grand Rapids Business Journal.

When Amy is not at her desk you will find her networking, volunteering, at her workout studio, or enjoying what Pure Michigan has to offer including breweries, wineries, and her happy place the beach. Amy has two grown children and a cat who she is learning to love.