Andrew Birkle- 6 News Now Digital Reporter

Five words/phrases that describe me: High energy, Competitive, Night Owl, Genuine, Witty

Hometown: Saline, Michigan

Other places I’ve lived: East Lansing, Michigan

I graduated from: Michigan State University

I’ve been doing what I do for: 4 years

Most interesting assignment: Covering a campaign event in 2018 with former President Barack Obama

I have a knack for: Making ordinary things really fun

I’m passionate about: Everyone having equal opportunities

I can’t stop talking about: Football and basketball

When I’m not reporting/anchoring, I’m: Watching a million different sports (usually with two TVs)

Other places you may have seen me: On Focal Point News at MSU or filming on the court at MSU basketball games

Favorite place in mid-Michigan: Spartan Stadium

What I love most about mid-Michigan: I have been to a lot of places around Mid-Michigan while working for the 5th Quarter and my favorite part is all the different types of communities you can find in such a small radius. From a college town to a dense city, to a number of different smaller communities, mid-Michigan really has it all.

Fun fact/s: I grew up in Ann Arbor but always rooted for Michigan State, I had three eagles in golf this summer, I was at the 2006 ALCS when Maglio Ordonez hit the walk-off home run that sent the Tigers to the World Series

Anything else you want viewers to know: I will give everything I’ve got to make sure mid-Michigan’s stories are told and told correctly