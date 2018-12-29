CFP semis today...Player fined...Memphis hires defensive coordinator

UNDATED (AP) - With lots of fans anticipating an eventual fourth matchup between Alabama and Clemson for college football championship, Oklahoma and Notre Dame will try their best to have something to say about it. The College Football Playoff semifinals pit the top-ranked Crimson Tide against No. 4 Oklahoma at the Orange Bowl in South Florida and No. 2 Clemson playing No. 3 Notre Dame at the Cotton Bowl in North Texas. The national championship game is Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, California.

NEW YORK (AP) - Montreal Canadiens forward Phillip Danault was fined $5,000 for a dangerous trip against Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad. Danault tripped Ekblad with about 2 1/2 minutes remaining in Montreal's 5-3 win at Florida on Friday night. Danault was given a roughing penalty on the play. The NHL announced the fine Saturday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Memphis has hired Adam Fuller as its defensive coordinator after he spent this season in the same position at Marshall. Fuller replaces Chris Ball, who left to become the head coach at Football Championship Subdivision program Northern Arizona. Memphis coach Mike Norvell called Fuller "one of the top defensive minds in college football" in announcing the hire on Saturday.

NAPLES, Italy (AP) - Napoli fans and players are showing their support for defender Kalidou Koulibaly after he was subjected to racist chants this week. Fans held up photos of Koulibaly and anti-racism banners with the hashtag label #SiamotuttiKalidou, which translates as "We are all Kalidou." Koulibaly had monkey noises directed at him throughout a match against Inter Milan on Wednesday at the San Siro Stadium.

TOKYO (AP) - Floyd Mayweather is promising entertainment when he fights Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in three rounds of exhibition boxing on New Year's Eve, but not necessarily a knockout. "If it happens, it happens," Mayweather said Saturday when asked whether he was going to knock out Nasukawa. But the American was adamant that his opponent wasn't going to knock him out or down on Monday.