NFL playoff berths at stake...Cowboys' Crawford leaves game on stretcher..Predators' Hartman fined

UNDATED (AP) - Several NFL teams can secure playoff berths today. Among the scenarios, New England can win its 10th consecutive AFC East title with a win or a tie at home against the Bills. Houston can win the AFC South by beating the Eagles. Dallas can win the NFC East with a win over Tampa Bay. The Chiefs take the AFC West with a victory at Seattle. If the Seahawks win they get a wild card. Minnesota can get a wild-card spot if it wins and Philadelphia loses. A Rams win and a Bears loss would get LA a bye for the wild-card round. New Orleans can get home field throughout the playoffs by beating Pittsburgh.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Dallas defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford has been taken off the field on a cart after getting injured on the second play of the game against Tampa Bay. Crawford's neck was stabilized on a stretcher with his facemask removed. The seventh-year player was moving his arms and legs and gave a thumbs-up as he was being taken off the field.

UNDATED (AP) - Five NFL players have 100 catches this season and six more are within striking distance. The players who have already reached the mark are Saints receiver Michael Thomas with 109, Vikings receiver Adam Thielen with 105, Eagles tight end Zach Ertz with 101, and Falcons receiver Julio Jones and Packers receiver Davante Adams with 100 each. The record for most 100-reception players in NFL history is nine set in 1995.

NEW YORK (AP) - Nashville Predators forward Ryan Hartman has been fined $1,000 by the NHL for spearing Boston Bruins forward Chris Wagner. The incident occurred in the second period of last night's game between the Predators and Bruins, which Boston won 5-2. The league's department of player safety announced the fine today. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Police say two LSU football players were trying to sell an electronic item when one player fatally shot an 18-year-old man trying to rob them. Baton Rouge police say the LSU players called police, waited at the scene, were questioned and were released while the investigation continues. The players were not identified but a person familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press the players are running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and linebacker Jared Small.