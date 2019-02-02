Pats, Rams all healthy...Peppers retires...Wade, Nowitzki added to All-Star game...Astros get Miley

ATLANTA (AP) - Neither the New England Patriots nor the Los Angeles Rams have a player on the injury report heading into tomorrow's Super Bowl in Atlanta. Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein (ZUR'-lyn) and defensive back Blake Countess returned to full participation in practice yesterday, and head coach Sean McVay says running back Todd Gurley is fully healthy. Linebacker Dont'a Hightower worked out with the Patriots after missing Thursday's practice with an illness, and defensive tackle Malcom Brown was at full speed after being limited Thursday due to a calf injury.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers has announced his retirement after 17 NFL seasons, nine Pro Bowl appearances and six All-Pro selections. Peppers ranks fourth in league history with 159 ½ sacks and is the only player with at least 150 sacks and 10 interceptions. He began his career with an eight-year run in Carolina and played his last two years with the Panthers after stops in Chicago and Green Bay.

NEW YORK (AP) - Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki are going to the All-Star Game one more time after being added to the player pool by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Wade and Nowitzki will be drafted by team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH'-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON'-poh) in a newly-added third round of the Feb. 7 draft for the Feb. 17 game in Charlotte.

HOUSTON (AP) - The Houston Astros have filled an opening in their rotation by agreeing to a $4.5 million, one-year contract with Wade Miley. The 32-year-old left-hander was 5-2 with a 2.57 ERA in 16 starts and 80 2/3 innings for the Milwaukee Brewers last year. Miley was an All-Star in 2012 and is 71-76 with a 4.26 ERA in eight major league seasons.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forwards Nick Bjugstad (BYOOG'-stad) and Jared McCann from the Florida Panthers for forward Derick Brassard, Riley Sheahan and draft picks. The move gives the Penguins an influx of youth in the 26-year-old Bjugstad and the 22-year-old McCann as they make another playoff push. The Panthers also receive a second-round pick and a pair of fourth-rounders, all in the upcoming draft.