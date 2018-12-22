Update on the latest sports
T25 BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE
Vols, Wolverines, Cavs cruise
UNDATED (AP) - It was a good afternoon for the nation's third, fourth and fifth-ranked men's basketball teams.
Grant Williams delivered 22 points and 10 rebounds as No. 3 Tennessee earned its six straight win, 83-64 against Wake Forest. Kyle Alexander scored a career-high 19 points and had 8 rebounds to help Tennessee extend its home winning streak to 15 games.
- Iggy Brazdeikis (braz-DAY'-kihs) scored 19 points and Charles Matthews added 17 to lead fourth-ranked Michigan to a 71-50 victory over Air Force. Jordan Poole and Isaiah Livers scored 11 points each for the Wolverines, who took control with a 19-3 run in the first half and improved to 12-0 for only the third time in school history.
Fifth-ranked Virginia moved to 11-0 as De'Andre Hunter dropped in 18 points in the Cavaliers' 72-40 thumping of William & Mary. Kyle Guy contributed nine of his 16 points during a 17-2 run that put the Cavs ahead by 21 midway through the second half.
In other Top 25 finals:
- David Nichols scored a season-high 19 points off the bench and 11th-ranked Florida State shot a season-best 55 percent to beat Saint Louis, 81-59. Nichols went 7 for 11, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the first half and give the Seminoles a 40-25 lead.
- C.J. Jackson scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half as No. 15 Ohio State won its fifth in a row, 80-66 against UCLA. Caleb Wesson had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the 11-1 Buckeyes.
- Ethan Happ dropped in 19 points and grabbed his 1,000th career rebound, sending No. 16 Wisconsin past Grambling State, 84-53.
- Joe Wieskamp scored a career-high 24 points and Jordan Bohannon had 18 on six 3s as No. 23 Iowa blew past Savannah State, 110-64 for its fourth straight victory.
- James Palmer Jr. scored 23 points and Isaiah Roby had 20 as 25th-rated Nebraska racked up its 18th consecutive home win, 86-62 against Cal State Fullerton.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL-BOWL SCHEDULE
Deacs rally past Tigers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Wake Forest has won its bowl game by rallying from an 18-point, first-half deficit.
Jamie Newman ran for a 1-yard touchdown with 34 seconds left to send Wake Forest to a 37-34 victory over Memphis in the Birmingham Bowl. Newman ran for three touchdowns and passed for a fourth to lead the Demon Deacons, throwing for 328 yards and rushing 23 times for 91 more.
The 7-6 Demon Deacons had to wait to celebrate until Riley Patterson's 43-yard field goal attempt went wide right as time expired.
The Tigers end up 8-6.
NHL-SCHEDULE
Bruins win behind Bergeron
UNDATED (AP) - Patrice Bergeron (pah-TREES' BEHR'-zhuh-rahn) returned to the ice and guided the Boston Bruins to their sixth win in eight games.
Bergeron reached the 300-goal plateau for his career while scoring twice and collecting four points in the Bruins' sixth victory in eight games, 5-2 over the Predators. He also set up Brad Marchand's tie-breaking score while Boston netted four goals in the third period.
David Pastrnak had his team-leading 23rd goal and added two assists, while Marchand set up two goals.
Nashville absorbed its season-worst four straight loss to remain behind Winnipeg in the NHL's Central Division.
Elsewhere on NHL ice:
- Cam Atkinson scored twice and Artemi Panarin (ahr-TEH'-mee pah-NAH'-rihn) had a goal and two assists to lead the Blue Jackets to their third straight win, 4-3 over the Flyers. James van Riemsdyk (REEMZ'-dyk) had a goal and an assist in Philadelphia's first loss in three games since interim coach Scott Gordon replaced the fired Dave Hakstol and 20-year-old Carter Hart took over the goaltending duties.
- Panthers netminder Roberto Luongo turned back 33 shots and Mike Hoffman had a power-play goal in a 2-1 victory at Detroit. Aleksander Barkov had two assists, giving him four goals and seven points in his last four games.
NBA-NETS-COACH FINED
Nets coach fined
NEW YORK (AP) - Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson has been fined $25,000 for verbally abusing game officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection.
Atkinson received a technical foul and was ejected with 1:09 remaining in the fourth quarter of Friday's 114-106 loss to the Indiana Pacers.
WORLD CUP-WOMEN'S SLALOM
Shiffrin ties World Cup record
COURCHEVEL, France (AP) - Mikaela Shiffrin won a slalom in France for a women's record-equaling 35th career victory in the discipline and 50th overall.
Shiffrin extended her first-run lead of 0.04 seconds to finish 0.29 clear of Petra Vlhova, who has been runner-up to the American star in all three traditional slaloms this season.
Shiffrin tied her childhood idol Marlies Schild of Austria with 35 slalom wins on the World Cup circuit.
