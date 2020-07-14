America’s Preferred Home Warranty (APHW) is a Christian-based home warranty company with more than 20 years in the business. We are listed as a Top-10 home warranty provider by HomeWarrantyReviews.com, and we invest in the growth and advancement of our team members, both through direct mentorship and frequent opportunities to excel. We also enjoy regular fundraising events at APHW for various charities, including Relay for Life and Child and Family Charities, among others.

Our fast-growing company has several open positions, including (but not limited to) Customer Service Representatives and National Outside Sales Representatives. In addition to a positive environment with plenty of opportunity, we also offer competitive pay, paid time off, and a great benefits package, including:

Paid training

Paid holidays

Up to 5 weeks of PTO

Medical/Dental/Vision

Aflac

Life Insurance

401k with Company Match Options

We have two locations in Michigan—one in DeWitt and one in Jackson—both with beautiful facilities including well-equipped kitchens, workout facilities, and more. We also have an exceptional training program and onboarding process, designed to equip and fully prepare our new hires to provide the award-winning customer service we are nationally known for.

If you are looking for a great career with excellent benefits, please click here to apply: https://bit.ly/2B69q9Q

For more information, call 800.648.5006 and press 6 to speak with our Recruiters at any of the following extensions:

Sandy Saltz – ext. 236

Ron O’Rourke – ext. 193

Amy Boatright – ext. 188

You can also visit APHW.COM or check us out on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or Instagram!