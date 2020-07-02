Araceli Crescencio – 6 News Reporter

Five words/phrases that describe me: versatile, honest, resilient, observant, and cheerful

Hometown: Nashville, TN

Other places I’ve lived: Lynwood, CA, Malibu CA, Shanghai, China.

I graduated from: Pepperdine University

I’ve been doing what I do for: 1 year

Most interesting assignment: I love anchoring the Spanish-Cast/ Actualización en Español. Having the opportunity to share local news with the Spanish-speaking community in Mid-Michigan has been such an honor.

I have a knack for: finding great memes

I’m passionate about: storytelling, investigating and reporting the truth, sharing the stories of communities often neglected and justice.

I can’t stop talking about: the importance of taking the coronavirus seriously. On a lighter note, I love chatting about music and sharing my favorite songs at the moment.

When I’m not reporting/anchoring, I’m: biking to my heart’s content, trying new restaurants, reading, or dancing.

Other places you may have seen me: Before the pandemic: I loved getting work done at local boba shops.

Favorite place in mid-Michigan: East Lansing Public Library (for now)

What I love most about mid-Michigan: The tenacity and kindness of Michiganders!

Fun fact/s: I love playing/watching soccer, my favorite food is al pastor tacos, and I love dancing cumbias!

Anything else you want viewers to know: I love meeting our viewers. If you ever see me chasing a story don’t be afraid to come say hello! Also, if you have a story idea please reach out.

Yo también hablo español y quiero escuchar las historias de ustedes, nuestros televidentes!

Where to connect with me: Facebook/Twitter/Instagram: Facebook: WLNS Araceli Crescencio, Instagram: aracelireports, Twitter: aracelireports