Araceli Crescencio – 6 News Reporter

Five words/phrases that describe me: versatile, honest, resilient, observant, and cheerful
Hometown: Nashville, TN
Other places I’ve lived: Lynwood, CA, Malibu CA, Shanghai, China.
I graduated from: Pepperdine University
I’ve been doing what I do for: 1 year
Most interesting assignment: I love anchoring the Spanish-Cast/ Actualización en Español. Having the opportunity to share local news with the Spanish-speaking community in Mid-Michigan has been such an honor.
I have a knack for: finding great memes
I’m passionate about: storytelling, investigating and reporting the truth, sharing the stories of communities often neglected and justice.
I can’t stop talking about: the importance of taking the coronavirus seriously. On a lighter note, I love chatting about music and sharing my favorite songs at the moment.
When I’m not reporting/anchoring, I’m: biking to my heart’s content, trying new restaurants, reading, or dancing.
Other places you may have seen me: Before the pandemic: I loved getting work done at local boba shops.
Favorite place in mid-Michigan: East Lansing Public Library (for now)
What I love most about mid-Michigan: The tenacity and kindness of Michiganders!
Fun fact/s: I love playing/watching soccer, my favorite food is al pastor tacos, and I love dancing cumbias!
Anything else you want viewers to know: I love meeting our viewers. If you ever see me chasing a story don’t be afraid to come say hello! Also, if you have a story idea please reach out.
Yo también hablo español y quiero escuchar las historias de ustedes, nuestros televidentes!
Where to connect with me: Facebook/Twitter/Instagram: Facebook: WLNS Araceli Crescencio, Instagram: aracelireports, Twitter: aracelireports