Asha Patel – 6 News Reporter

Five words/phrases that describe me: Positive, Social, Determined, Strong, Caring

Hometown: Livonia, Michigan

I graduated from: Wayne State University

I’ve been doing what I do for: This is my first reporting job! 🙂

Most interesting assignment: My first ever assignment was the most interesting one, Someone paid a couple thousand dollars to get their windows installed and the company never showed up, when I went to the companies office it was closed and there was no way of contacting them..

I’m passionate about: being a reporter, its been my dream since I was 5.

I can’t stop talking about: shopping and my baby nephew 🙂

When I’m not reporting/anchoring, I’m: either at the boxing gym, spending time with my family.. or catch me at the mall

Other places you may have seen me: Metro Arts Detroit season 8

What I love most about mid-Michigan: Mid-Michigan has a lot of hidden gems, never knew how many cool parks and lakes were right here in Lansing I love it!

Fun fact/s: I love to cook and I box whenever I have free time.

Anything else you want viewers to know: feel free to send me story ideas! I’d love to hear from you.

Where to connect with you: Facebook/Twitter/Instagram Instagram- ashapateltv Facebook- WLNS Asha Patel