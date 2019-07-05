Bridal salon to give free dresses to military brides

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A mid-Michigan bridal salon is hosting a giveaway for military brides and fiances of active military members this weekend.

It’s all in an effort to support the men and women who serve our country.

Fantastic Finds in Lansing will be giving away more than 100 brand new bridal dresses to military brides. Organizers say many of the dresses retail for over $2,000.

“Members of the armed forces and their partners not only sacrifice for our country, but they also often sacrifice their wedding dreams”, according to Sue Rosenberger, President of Fantastic Finds.

