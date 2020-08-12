Skip to content
WLNS 6 News
Lansing
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Michigan
Your Local Election HQ
Local News
Livestream/6 In Six
Latest Video
Capital Rundown
Traffic Tracker
Crime Stoppers
6 News Spanish Update
Parenting Connection
Washington-DC
Newsfeed Now
Safety For You
Top Stories
Jackson City Council appoints new City Manager
Top Stories
Lansing Police need your help finding witnesses to homicide
Eaton Rapids police officers need your help finding vehicle involved in Rosehill Cemetery damage
Gallery
2020 Masters to take place without patrons or guests
Robotic pets used to remedy loneliness
Video
Coronavirus
Seen on 6
Weather
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Forecast
School Closings
Weather Workbook
Interactive Radar-Satellite
Traffic Tracker
Skyview Network Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Wednesday
Sports
Spartans on 6
6 Sports Features
Two-A-Days 2020
Champion Play of The Week
Features
Michigan Lottery
Mr. Food
Pet of the Day
Mid-Michigan’s Best
Ask the Expert
One Class At A Time
Open House Directory
WLNS Buy Local
Featured Employers
Michigan Golf Pass
Community
Community Calendar
Connecting With Community
Mid-Michigan Gives Back
Extras
WLNS TV Listings
Contact Us-Report It!
Meet The Team
WLNS 6 Apps
Grow Your Business
CBS News
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
My ABC Is WLAJ
The Crew
AARP Real Possibilities
Focus On Business
In the Name of the Law
Race in America Special
No-Fault Auto Insurance Special
My Home Improvement
Contact Us
WLAJ Program Schedule
Magic of Storytelling
ABC News
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Featured Employers
Work For Us
CW Lansing
Search
Search
Search
Ask the Expert | Mattress Source
Ask the Expert: Mattress Source-Tips to Stop Snoring
Video
Ask the Expert: Gall Sewing | Stitch Regulation
Video
Ask the Expert: Gall Sewing | Long Arm Quilters
Video
Ask the Expert: Harkins Insurance | Whole vs Term Life Insurance
Video
Ask the Expert: Harkins Insurance | Buy Early
Video
Ask the Expert: Gall Sewing | The Right Needles
Video
Ask the Expert: Gall Sewing | Updating Your Machine
Video
Ask the Expert: Gall Sewing | Cutters
Video
Ask the Expert: MySpace | How to Choose Right Size Storage Unit
Video
Ask the Expert: Gall Sewing & Vacuum Center-How to Choose the Best Vacuum Cleaner for Your Floors
Video
Ask the Expert: How To Re-Scan Your TV
Video
Ask the Expert: Gall Sewing | Top 10 Things When Buying a Sewing Machine
Video
Ask the Expert: U-Pull and Save | How to do the ‘Penny Test’ to Check Your Tire Threads
Video
Ask the Expert: Mattress Source | 5 Signs to Know When You Need a New Mattress
Video
Ask the Expert: Mattress Source | 6 Tips to Help Your Kids Sleep Better
Video
Ask the Expert: Mattress Source | Secrets to Stealing Extra Sleep
Video
Ask the Expert: Mattress Source | 6 Simple Steps to Sleeping with Someone
Video
Ask the Expert: Mattress Source | 5 Signs to Know When You Need a New Mattress
Video
More Ask the Expert