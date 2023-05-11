(Our Auto Expert) — The all-new 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor wears the crown of the most powerful ranger ever, and it’s finally coming to the U.S. Here’s what you need to know about the Ranger Raptor.

Ford says it’s the most high-performance Ranger yet. And just like the brand’s other Raptor vehicles, this new Ranger takes off-road capability to the next level. The shining star of the ranger raptor’s off-road prowess is its next-generation Fox live-valve shocks. That next-generation technology integrates teflon-infused oil to reduce friction and heat, which means uninterrupted off-road performance all day.

Ford wants Ranger Raptor owners to choose their own adventure. They’ve incorporated an advanced four-wheel drive system and long-travel suspension so owners can get the most out of off-roading. And with modes like Baja and Rock Crawl, Ranger Raptor has the power to crush any terrain.

Under the hood is Ford’s venerable twin-turbo 3.0-liter Ecoboost V6. Ford says the Ranger Raptor will make 405 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque. That’s best-in-class against the competition.

When standard wheels and tires just couldn’t cut it, Ford upgraded the Ranger Raptor with a better option. 33-inch BF-Goodrich all-terrain tires and 17-inch alloy wheels help the Ranger Raptor air down properly for sandy and rocky conditions.

From a design element, the Ranger Raptor definitely fits the part of an off-road warrior. Ford opted for new LED projector headlights that will light up the night while on the trail.

Elsewhere on the Ranger Raptor are high-performance necessities. Jet fighter-inspired seats adorn the inside, but Ranger Raptor owners will first notice the steering wheel. Like Raptor models before it, it too features the coveted “Code Orange” centering mark.

The Raptor has proven worthy of its crown. A pre-production 2023 Ranger Raptor proved its mettle by winning the stock mid-class category of the Baja 1000, completing the course in 26 hours and 21 minutes. And then it drove home, almost 200 miles from the finish line to California.

The best part is the Ranger Raptor will be proudly assembled at the Michigan assembly plant in Wayne, Michigan. Pricing at this time has yet to be announced, but Ford will be accepting orders later this month.