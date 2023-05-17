The new GMC Canyon AT4X off-roader will spawn a more capable Canyon AT4X AEV for the 2024 model year.

GMC on Wednesday released the first photo of the rugged mid-size pickup truck and confirmed its debut for July 6. The truck’s corporate cousin, the 2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison, will make its own debut on May 31.

The photo shows some of the upgrades pegged for the Canyon AT4X AEV, including additional underbody protection and a new bumper with a Comeup winch. A set of 17-inch wheels with 35-inch all-terrain tires will likely also make the cut. The Canyon AT4X comes with 17-inch wheels wrapped in 33-inch mud-terrain tires. The shot also shows the Multimatic spool-valve shocks that are part of every AT4X.

As the name suggests, the Canyon AT4X AEV has been developed in partnership with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV), a company that specializes in off-road gear. Typical AEV upgrades include steel bumpers with integrated recovery points, underbody protection, and off-road wheels.

Under the hood, expect to find a 2.7-liter turbo-4 rated 310 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque. It will be mated to an 8-speed automatic, and drive will go to all four wheels. The 4-cylinder engine is standard across the Canyon lineup.

While the previous Canyon never received the AT4X AEV treatment, AT4X AEV versions of GMC’s 1500 Sierra and Sierra HD have arrived for 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Related Articles