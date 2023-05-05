General Motors used the weekend of the 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix to debut the 2024 GMC Hummer EV Omega Edition, a limited-run model with special paint and blacked-out exterior trim.

Available on the Hummer EV SUV and Pickup, the Omega Edition’s main distinguishing feature is Neptune Blue Matte paint. Other touches include black exterior badges and 18-inch beadlock-capable wheels, a black spare wheel and blue spare tire cover for the SUV, and a Kicker speaker built into the Pickup’s MultiPro tailgate.

2024 GMC Hummer EV Omega Edition

Omega Editions also get transparent roof panels (opaque panels are newly available on other models for 2024) and the Extreme Off-Road Package. The latter adds underbody cameras, additional skid plates and rocker protection, and 35-inch Mud-Terrain tires.

The Omega Edition is based on the new-for-2024 3X grade, which follows the Edition 1 limited-edition launch model as the first regular-production Hummer EV trim level. Hummer EV 3X models have the same three-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain as the Edition 1, good for 1,000 hp and 0-60 mph in 3.0 seconds in the Pickup and 830 hp and 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds in the SUV.

2024 GMC Hummer EV Omega Edition

Battery-pack sizes are estimated at 205 kwh for the Pickup and 170 kwh for the SUV, which gets a smaller pack due to its shorter wheelbase. The Extreme Off-Road Package’s 18-inch wheels and 35-inch Mud-Terrain tires mean a range estimate of 329 miles for the Omega Edition Pickup and 298 miles of the SUV. That’s down from the Pickup’s 355-mile and the SUV’s 314-mile maximums with the standard 22-inch wheels and 35-inch All-Terrain tires. These are GMC’s own estimates because Hummer EVs are too heavy to require EPA testing.

Reservations for the Hummer EV are currently full, so the Omega Edition will be available to existing reservation holders only, for now. Pricing starts at $149,995 for the Pickup and $139,995 for the SUV. Deliveries are scheduled to begin this fall.

