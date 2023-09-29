The Toyota Tundra already takes a stab at the concept of a luxury truck with the Capstone grade, but Toyota has stepped up its game with a special edition based on the 1794 grade.

Revealed on Thursday, the 2024 Toyota Tundra 1794 Limited Edition will be built in a run of 1,500 trucks, each uniquely numbered and boasting upgrades like enhanced off-road capability and an interior with bespoke leather appointments.

The 1794 name is in recognition of the former ranch on which the San Antonio plant where the Tundra is built is located. The ranch was established in 1794 by Spanish colonist Juan Ignacio de Casanova and was held by his descendants up until 2003, when it was sold to Toyota.

And the 1794 Limited Edition is in keeping with the ranch theme thanks to premium leather trim sourced from Texas company Saddleback Leather. It lines the seats and dash and is also used for satchel-style storage pockets on the rear of the seats. A matching overnight bag, tool roll, key glove, and small pouch are also included.

The truck also benefits from 2.5-inch Fox internal bypass shocks, a 1.1-inch lift, and off-road tires. Several dark accents are used to adorn the exterior, including on the grille, and a unique stamped tailgate is also fitted.

The Tundra 1794 Limited Edition is powered by the Tundra’s range-topping powertrain, a hybrid setup combining the Tundra’s standard twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 with an electric motor for a combined 437 hp. It also comes with the Tundra’s CrewMax cab, 5.5-foot bed, and four-wheel drive.

Sales start next spring. Pricing information will be announced at a later date.

Other new options for the 2024 Tundra range include a 3.0-inch lift kit, a Nightshade Package styling package, and the availability of the existing TRD Off-Road Package on the Platinum grade (when equipped with four-wheel drive).

