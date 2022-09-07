KTM, an Austrian firm most widely recognized for its motorcycles, has revealed its first four-wheeled model designed for the road.

The new X-Bow GT-XR, which was shown on Tuesday, traces its roots to KTM’s original X-Bow track car launched in 2008, but is more closely related to the X-Bow GT2 race car launched in 2020.

At its heart is a carbon-fiber monocoque that KTM claims is among the highest for torsional stiffness of any carbon tub used in a road car—this despite weighing just 196 lb. Carbon fiber is also used for the body and interior, helping to keep the curb weight to a low 2,755 lb.

Power comes from a 2.5-liter turbo-5 sourced from Audi, which is mounted behind the cabin and drives the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential. The engine is tuned to deliver 493 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque, which in a car this light should translate to scintillating performance. The 0-62 mph time is 3.4 seconds and the top speed is 174 mph, according to KTM.

The suspension is comprised of pushrods with Sachs dampers, while stopping power comes from a brake system that features 8-piston calipers at the rear axle. For buyers looking to save more weight, carbon-ceramic rotors are available. A hydraulic lift kit for the front axle is also available.

The car is fitted with 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels from OZ Racing as standard, which are shod with 235/35- and 295/35-size tires, respectively. Larger center-lock wheels can also be ordered.

KTM X-Bow GT-XR

Entry to the two-seat cabin is via a jet fighter-style canopy that’s electrically operated, and inside it has carbon-fiber bucket seats trimmed in Alcantara, as well as a removable steering wheel with an integrated digital instrument cluster. Despite the car’s diminutive size, there’s still a small but handy 5.6 cubic feet of trunk space.

Production of the X-Bow GT-XR is being handled at KTM’s plant in Graz, Austria, and is capped at 100 units per year.

Pricing starts at 284,900 euros (approximately $282,100) and deliveries in markets where KTM operates are scheduled to start in 2023.

