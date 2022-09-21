An issue with a 9-speed automatic that recently caused Nissan to recall thousands of its Frontier and Titan pickup trucks dating back to the 2020 model year has also affected the automaker’s redesigned 2023 Z sports car.

The Z’s 9-speed automatic comes from the same supplier and is built from the same components.

As it investigates the matter in relation to the Z, Nissan has issued a stop-sale order for the sports car which has just gone on sale. The order affects only models equipped with the automatic. The Z is also offered with a 6-speed manual.

The stop-sale order was issued on Aug. 29 and Nissan is working directly with customers that have already bought the car, Nissan spokesman Jonathan Buhler told Motor Authority.

The original recall notice for the Frontier and Titan filed with the NHTSA earlier in September states the transmission in the affected vehicles may not engage the parking pawl when shifted into park, which could lead to the vehicle rolling away.

A remedy is being developed and owners of the affected vehicles are advised to apply the parking brake every time they park.

Anyone looking for further information can contact Nissan at 1-800-867-7669 or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 (reference recall campaign number 22V671000).

Related Articles