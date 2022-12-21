(Our Auto Expert) — The 2023 Kia EV6 GT is truly a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

A Kia is out here embarrassing quarter-million-dollar cars for around $61,000. The shake-up in power at the Kia headquarters is a sight to behold. See what happens when you get a new logo? You start making street-legal electric race cars.

The EV revolution has let us witness old car brands suddenly skyrocketing to stardom and relevancy by adopting the EV parameters and culture. Kia is best known for its low prices and longer than CVS receipt warranties. Has made a vehicle that puts fast exotic cars in their place.

It’s amazing to think just where Kia was even as recently as five years ago. The EV6 GT is not something you would expect from a Kia.

That’s because the EV6 GT is not only the most powerful Kia to date (576 hp!) It’s also the quickest, blasting from 0-60 mph in just 3.2 seconds and through the quarter mile in 11.4 seconds at a scorching 121.0 mph.

The EV6 GT sits at the top of the hierarchy of the EV6 lineup and combines a 77.4-kWh battery pack and two motors (one up front and one at the back) with AWD traction. Power output is rated at 576 hp and 545 lb-ft of torque. That’s a whopping 256 horsepower bump from the EV6 AWD GT-Line.

The EV6 GT also provides drivers with a long list of drive modes that allow drivers to modify everything from accelerator response, steering feel, stability control settings, and the power split between the front and rear motors. In addition to the Eco, Normal, Snow, and Sport modes found in all EV6s, the GT gets a Drift mode (look for the green button at 4 o’clock on the steering wheel), GT Drive Mode (everything turned to its most aggressive setting), and a My Drive Mode that opens up further customization.

The EV6 GT is extremely roomy and comfortable, with plenty of front and rear legroom and decent enough cargo space. The interior is well-planned, with a futuristic feel that complements the EV6 GT’s exterior. The list of tech is insane and includes a head-up display with augmented reality (mostly for navigation prompts), a wireless phone charger, and a smart cruise control system that can handle stop-and-go traffic and automatically change lanes with the tap of the turn signal.

All of this and much more start at $61,400