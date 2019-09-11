Firm History

Avery Wealth was founded in 2003 in Jackson, Michigan by Dan Reese. We formed the firm with the goal of creating client-advisor relationships built on personal trust and integrity. At Avery Wealth, we serve our clients as an independent Registered Investment Advisor providing fee-based wealth management support to individuals, families, businesses, qualified retirement plans, partnerships and not-for-profits… those with a desire to establish and pursue their long-term financial objectives. We have adopted an approach to client service where the process is understandable, and the resulting investment and wealth management strategies are customized to meet the needs of our clients.

Fiduciary Relationship

In differentiating Investment Professionals, it is important to determine who they answer to. Is it to their clients or their firm? Many financial organizations offer company owned products, such as mutual funds, annuities and or managed money platforms. Often times, they are paid more on those products or have bonuses based on the use of those products. Inevitably, it is easy for their interests to be more in line with their company, than with providing their clients with the best solution possible.

Avery Wealth is an independent registered investment advisor. With no added financial interest tied to providing one product over the other, our investment product universe is larger and remains strictly objective to tailor a customized financial solution that is in our client’s best interest. We enjoy the freedom and flexibility to create a plan that best suits the unique circumstances and objectives of each of our clients. Because of this, we are free to present the best and most appropriate investments for your life–stage and needs.

For managing your financial portfolio, we offer a prudent approach based on our fiduciary relationship with you as your trusted investment advisor. Fiduciary duty is generally considered the highest legal duty one party can have to another. As a Registered Investment Advisor firm, we have a legal responsibility to always act in your best interests – and we take that responsibility very seriously.