About Us

Tucked away in the heart of Michigan, Becker’s Bridal is accessible to brides from every corner of the Midwest. Purchasing a plane ticket to visit us, though, is becoming popular with brides from around the world! We are proud to say that 90% of our clients come to us from word-of-mouth referral and time after time, their journeys are quoted as “worth it”.

Upon entering Becker’s Bridal, the enchantment of your wedding day begins. When visiting our salon, a fresh expansion and renovation creates the ultimate romantic experience. With nearly 10,000 square feet of bridal salon, we offer 16 dressing rooms, two 360’ viewing areas, and three floors of wedding gowns. A brand new chandelier and LED lighting join the famous Magic Room in allowing you to envision yourself on your special day. Our loving and knowledgeable staff are passionate in finding your dream dress, but that’s not all. From there, our long-standing experience and knowledge will take good care of the delicate purchasing process. A strong and age-old relationship with our vendors ensure unique handling of your exceptionally important goods.

Because Becker’s is considered a destination location, we appreciate your time with us. In addition to offering high quality product at exceptional value, it is also our pleasure to extend a special gift to bride’s choosing their gowns on their first visit with us. As always, any Becker’s Bridal wedding will receive special pricing on all other items, from veils and accessories, to mothers and maids gowns.

You will find our mothers and special occasion department in a nearby, but completely separate building from bridal. This offers both salons a unique and specific experience, focused entirely on your needs. Mothers will find a newly renovated space with large dressing rooms and special attention to the second most important gown in their lives.

At Becker’s, you walk in as a friend, but leave as family. We work together to make the experience as enjoyable and easy as possible. Alongside our reputable staff and selection, you will truly feel as beautiful as you look!

