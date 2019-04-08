Skip to content
Big Tournament
UVA Coach Tony Bennett reflects on championship game
UVA fans still celebrating historic win
PHOTOS: UVA headed home with National Championship trophy
Gallery: Comeback Cavs! Virginia wins NCAA championship
Slideshow: Texas Tech watch party in Lubbock
Twitter fills with support after Red Raider’s tough loss
WATCH: Virginia celebrates championship victory
Texas Tech’s partially blind manager joins team at National Championship
UVA fans flock to ‘The Corner’ before championship game
Virginia beats Texas Tech in OT to win 1st NCAA title
Playing in Prince’s home, Hoos music knowledge tested
Exploring U.S. Bank Stadium
Texas Tech now has a chance to win it all
Lubbock officials: Celebrations not reflective of community
5 things to know for the NCAA championship game